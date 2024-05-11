Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 363.5% in April

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 363.5% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $7.80 during trading hours on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.