First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 22.59%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

