First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 190.9% in April

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCNCP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.59. 3,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,909. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

