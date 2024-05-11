First Majestic Silver’s (AG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,608,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449,217. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 186,570 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 266,864 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 757,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.