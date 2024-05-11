First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Martine Irman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 20,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. Also, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. 71.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:FN opened at C$36.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.10. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.9252815 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2042 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

