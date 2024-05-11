Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of SVVC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

