FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.71

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 1772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 74.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 73,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

