FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.05

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.05 and last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 233286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Get FormFactor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

FormFactor Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,512 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.