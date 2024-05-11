FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXA. Macquarie lifted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in FOX by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 632,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

