Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 1.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 5,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.59. 1,340,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.51. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

