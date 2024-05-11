Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $7.96 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $401.59. 664,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,251. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.40. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (down from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

