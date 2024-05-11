Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 601 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,523 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.84. 3,253,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,023. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

