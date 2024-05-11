Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 222 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,190 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $246,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.30. 2,590,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $243.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,691 shares of company stock worth $70,856,898 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

