Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 9,834 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $11,533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $4,704,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,279. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 74.37%.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

