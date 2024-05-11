Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $205.55. 921,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.47 and a 12-month high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

