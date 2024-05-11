Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

LVHD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.61. 31,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $38.64.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.394 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

