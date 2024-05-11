Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
LVHD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.61. 31,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $38.64.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.