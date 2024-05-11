Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $626.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

