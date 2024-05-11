Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 1,012 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. 529,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,146. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 667.20 and a beta of 1.24. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 22.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $3,164,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 88,307 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

