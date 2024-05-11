Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $153.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $138.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.71.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,921,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Freshpet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.