Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $27.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

