Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.07. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

