FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Given “Buy-Venture” Rating at Singular Research

Singular Research reissued their buy-venture rating on shares of FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for FSD Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
FSD Pharma Stock Down 3.2 %
HUGE opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. FSD Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
