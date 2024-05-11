FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.82

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 191301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.