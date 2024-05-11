Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 214.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,132. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

