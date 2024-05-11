FY2024 Earnings Forecast for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Issued By Northland Capmk

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MYPS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.95 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

