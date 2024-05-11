G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $5.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00055231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001058 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

