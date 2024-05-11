Gabriel Dalporto Sells 1,442 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LendingTree Stock Down 3.5 %

TREE stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingTree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.