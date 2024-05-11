GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 323.71%.

GAN Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:GAN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. 211,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,174. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

