Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.27. The company had a trading volume of 753,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $173.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

