George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$951,043.50 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$190.00 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$194.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. The stock has a market cap of C$25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$181.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$170.91.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 11.8758003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.67.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

