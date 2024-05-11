George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$212.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2024 earnings at $12.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WN. TD Securities raised their target price on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$216.67.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$190.00 on Wednesday. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$194.02. The stock has a market cap of C$25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$181.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$170.91.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 11.8758003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. Insiders have sold 156,008 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

