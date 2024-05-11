Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 23.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 302,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $139.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.80. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geospace Technologies

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

In other news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,538.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,240 shares of company stock worth $52,124. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 738,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,297,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.