Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $327.26 million for the quarter.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 199,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Glatfelter

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.