Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $24.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

