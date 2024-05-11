Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GDEN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 245,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $919.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $230.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

See Also

