Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

