Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.5 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

