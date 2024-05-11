Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $156.56. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

