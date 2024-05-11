Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) fell 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 1,410,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 253,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Great Southern Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.70 million, a PE ratio of -195.00 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.43.

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

