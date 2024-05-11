Green Plains’ (GPRE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of GPRE opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 49.0% in the first quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 960,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 316,142 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

