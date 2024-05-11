Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIFGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07, reports. The business had revenue of $275.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.03 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 554,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.58. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

