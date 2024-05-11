Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.90.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 2,506,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,354. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

