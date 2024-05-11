Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 2,506,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $301,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

