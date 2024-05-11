GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,530 ($19.22) to GBX 1,660 ($20.85) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.50) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

Get GSK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Price Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,799.50 ($22.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,496.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,670.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,565.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

Insider Activity at GSK

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,061.66). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,747.94). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,061.66). 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.