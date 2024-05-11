GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,024,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

