Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Guild had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.
Guild Stock Performance
Shares of GHLD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $918.33 million, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. Guild has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.06.
Guild Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Guild Company Profile
Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
