H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the April 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,752. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.47. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.92%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

