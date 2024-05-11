Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NYSE HAE traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $95.90. 445,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,513. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

