Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.45-$4.75 EPS.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 445,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,816. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

