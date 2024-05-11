Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,185 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $46,872.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,737,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hagerty Stock Down 4.8 %
HGTY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 129,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.81.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
See Also
