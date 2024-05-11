Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,185 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $46,872.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,737,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Stock Down 4.8 %

HGTY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 129,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.81.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hagerty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Hagerty by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.